Kilauea volcano: Spectacular photos show frightening acid cloud over ocean amid lava flow

White plumes of acid and extremely fine shards of glass billowed into the sky over Hawaii as molten rock from Kilauea volcano poured into the ocean, creating yet another hazard from an eruption that began more than two weeks ago: A toxic steam cloud.

People take pictures as lava enters the ocean, generating plumes of steam near Pahoa, Hawaii. Source: Associated Press

Authorities yesterday warned the public to stay away the cloud that formed by a chemical reaction when lava touched seawater.

Ash cloud from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano. Source: Associated Press

Further upslope, lava continued gushing out of large cracks in the ground in residential neighbourhoods in a rural part of the Big Island. The molten rock made rivers that bisected forests and farms as it meandered toward the coast.

The rate of sulfur dioxide gas shooting from the ground fissures tripled, leading Hawaii County to repeat warnings about air quality. At the volcano's summit, two explosive eruptions unleashed clouds of ash. Winds carried much of it toward the southwest.

Joseph Kekedi, an orchid grower who lives and works about 5 kilometres from where lava dropped into the sea, said the flow luckily did not head toward him. At one point, it was about 1.6 kilometres upslope from his property in the coastal community of Kapoho.

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano on a road. Source: Associated Press

Residents can only stay informed and be ready to get out of the way, he said.

"Here's nature reminding us again who's boss," Kekedi said.

Scientists said the steam clouds at the spots where lava entered the ocean were laced with hydrochloric acid and fine glass particles that can irritate skin and eyes and cause breathing problems.

The lava haze called "laze" from the plume spread as far as 24 kilometres west of where the lava met the ocean on the Big Island's southern coast. It was just offshore and running parallel to the coast, said U.S. Geological Survey scientist Wendy Stovall.

Scientists said the acid in the plume was about as corrosive as diluted battery acid. The glass was in the form of fine glass shards. Getting hit by it might feel like being sprinkled with glitter.

"If you're feeling stinging on your skin, go inside," Stovall said. Authorities warned that the plume could shift direction if the winds changed.

The Coast Guard said it was enforcing a safety zone extending 300 metres around the ocean entry point.

Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. John Bannon said in a statement that "getting too close to the lava can result in serious injury or death."

Gov. David Ige told reporters in Hilo that the state was monitoring the volcano and keeping people safe.

"Like typical eruptions and lava flows, it's really allowing Madam Pele to run its course," he said, referring to the Hawaiian goddess of volcanoes and fire.