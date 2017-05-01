Kids of terrorists taken to war zones are abuse victims, says Australian Government

The children of terrorists taken to war zones and exposed to unspeakable horrors should be treated as abuse victims and given a chance to reform, Australia's federal justice minister says.

Michael Keenan was responding to a disturbing video showing Australian terrorist Khaled Sharrouf grilling his son about how to kill people as the eight-year-old wields a knife and demonstrates how he would do it.

Sharrouf left Australia for the Middle East in 2013 and became an Islamic State fighter.

He had only been out of jail for a year after serving four years for plotting a high-level terrorist attack on Australian soil.

Later in 2013 his wife Tara Nettleton, who has since died, took the couple's five children to live with their father in an ISIS stronghold in Syria.

The following year another of Sharrouf's sons - then aged just seven - appeared in photos posted online holding the head of a slain soldier.

The Australian Government has been unable to confirm if Sharrouf was killed in a 2015 air strike.

The New South Wales Joint Counter Terrorist Team is investigating the latest footage, which News Corp said was shot recently.

Mr Keenan says children caught up in such circumstances deserved help.

"A young child who has been taken to a conflict zone is as much a victim of that parent's bad behaviour but we need to make sure where they have been exposed to these sorts of horrible things, in the midst of the civil war, that they get some support from the Australian Government," he told News Corp.

He said he could not understand why anyone would be against trying to help the children of jihadists.

Tara Nettleton is believed to have died in Syria in September 2015 after complications from surgery.