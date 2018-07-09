'Kid-sized submarine' could help in Thai cave rescue if Space X tests successful

Elon Musk's Space X rocket company is testing a "kid-sized submarine" that could be sent to help rescue the boys trapped in a flooded cave in northern Thailand.

Musk posted videos on Twitter of the aluminum sub being tested at a swimming pool at Palisades Charter High School today.

If the tests are successful, the submarine would be placed on a 17-hour flight to Thailand.

Four of the boys were rescued today, and authorities are now working to replenish air tanks along the cave's treacherous exit route.

They say rescuing the eight remaining boys and their soccer coach could take up to four days.