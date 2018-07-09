 

'Kid-sized submarine' could help in Thai cave rescue if Space X tests successful

Associated Press

Elon Musk's Space X rocket company is testing a "kid-sized submarine" that could be sent to help rescue the boys trapped in a flooded cave in northern Thailand. 

If the tests in California are successful, the submarine will be placed on a 17-hour flight to Thailand.
Musk posted videos on Twitter of the aluminum sub being tested at a swimming pool at Palisades Charter High School today.

If the tests are successful, the submarine would be placed on a 17-hour flight to Thailand.

Four of the boys were rescued today, and authorities are now working to replenish air tanks along the cave's treacherous exit route. 

They say rescuing the eight remaining boys and their soccer coach could take up to four days.

A spokesman for Musk's Boring Company tunneling unit, which has four engineers at the cave, has said Thai officials requested the device, which could potentially help the children through narrow, flooded cave passageways.

An ‘all-star’ team of eighteen divers entered the caves this afternoon as the boys and their families were notified of the development.

Thai cave rescue - as it happened: Four boys wearing face masks scramble to safety as rescue mission put on hold

00:51
The journey for even the most able of the trapped Thai boys is expected to take six hours.

Watch: Schoolboys' perilous Thai cave 4km escape route explained in graphics

03:16
Officials say the mission is running smoothly.

Watch: Dramatic video shows boy rescued from Thai cave whisked on to helicopter after emerging back to earth's surface

