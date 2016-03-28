TODAY |

KFC ditches 'finger lickn' good' slogan amid Covid-19 pandemic

Source:  1 NEWS

KFC has decided to temporarily ditch its famous slogan, 'It's Finger Lickin' Good', as the world tackles Covid-19.

Kentucky-fried chicken. Source: Getty

The global fried chicken company has used the slogan for 64 years.

While the company is pressing pause on its slogan during the global pandemic, customers have been rest assured the change won't affect the taste of their chicken.

"We find ourselves in a unique situation—having an iconic and globally recognised slogan that doesn’t quite fit in our current environment," KFC New Zealand CEO, Arif Khan, said.

"While we are pausing the use of ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’, the food craved by Kiwis isn’t changing one bit."

More than 23 million people worldwide have been confirmed to have Covid-19, with more than 800,000 deaths.

If you do spot the slogan, which appears on packaging and in store, KFC says they're conscious of not wasting packaging and materials with the slogan already printed.

