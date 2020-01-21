TODAY |

KFC Australia apologises for ad where young boys ogle woman's breasts

Source:  AAP

KFC has apologised over an ad that shows two young boys staring with their mouths agape as a woman adjusts her breasts.

The ad featured a young woman admiring her breasts in a car windows’ reflection without realising young boys were inside.

The apology was issued after Collective Shout, which campaigns against the objectification of women, labelled the ad "a regression to tired and archaic stereotypes where young women are sexually objectified for male pleasure".

The 15-second ad features a young woman checking her reflection in the tinted windows of a parked car, apparently not realising anyone is inside the vehicle.

As she adjusts her breasts in a low-cut top, the window lowers to show the boys staring, open mouthed, as an older woman looks on disapprovingly from the driver's seat.

The younger woman is also pictured checking out how her bottom looks in a very short playsuit.

The ad has been running on television and has also been shared on the fast food chain's YouTube channel.

In a short statement issued on Tuesday, KFC said: "We apologise if anyone was offended by our latest commercial. Our intention was not to stereotype women and young boys in a negative light".

AAP is waiting for KFC to clarify if it will stop using the ad, or not.

