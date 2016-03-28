KFC announces 3D bioprinted 'meat of the future' nuggets to be rolled out in Russia

KFC has announced it will be creating 3D bioprinted nuggets in Russia.

Kentucky-fried chicken. Source: Getty

A recent press release from KFC outlines the ambitious new project.

"KFC is taking the next step in its innovative concept of creating a 'restaurant of the future' by launching the development of innovative 3D bioprinting technology to create chicken meat in cooperation with the 3D Bioprinting Solutions research laboratory," the release begins.

"The idea of ​​crafting the 'meat of the future' arose among partners in response to the growing popularity of a healthy lifestyle and nutrition, the annual increase in demand for alternatives to traditional meat and the need to develop more environmentally friendly methods of food production.

"The project aims to create the world's first laboratory-produced chicken nuggets."

KFC says the nuggets will aim to be as close as possible in taste and appearance to the chicken nuggets served at its restaurants today and will use chicken cells and plant material in their creation.