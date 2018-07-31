 

'I kept saying no, he's not moving' - Aussie mum considers legal action after delayed C-section death

1 NEWS
A young Australian mother is preparing to take legal action against a hospital after one of her twin babies died after a planned Caesarean section was cancelled.

Paige Scott's son Hudson died but twin sister Tahlee survived after an emergency Caesarian was undertaken as Sydney's Westmead Hospital, but she says more could have been done. 

9News reports Ms Scott has type-1 diabetes, which is a risk factor for pregnancy, so it was expected they would be delivered before full-term.

An ultrasound was undertaken at 33 weeks which showed both babies were healthy, but there was some concern over how well the boy's placenta was functioning.

She was advised to take follow-up tests and subsequently admitted to hospital for closer monitoring.

In the second week of her admission she was told she needed a Caesarean the next day because readings for the boy were abnormal - she also learned that scans in the first week had shown the abnormality.

The next day she waited for the operation for several hours, but were told the operation would be delayed.

She began to be concerned when she could no longer feel her son moving inside here, but medical staff reassured her he was just asleep and told her to drink cold water, take a hot shower and walk around to wake him.

"They kept telling me that he was just sleeping - and I kept saying no, he's not moving... I can't feel him," she told 9News.

She felt unwell the next day and after scans were performed, it was found that her son had died.

An emergency Caesarean was performed but only her daughter was alive.

She is now investigating legal avenues, and her lawyer Clare Eves says if the Caesarean had proceeded as planned, "there's absolutely no reason to doubt that both babies would have been born perfectly healthy".

Western Sydney Local Health District spokesperson Robynne Cooke said in a written statement to 9News: "We extend our condolences to the family and recognise that the death of any family member is a great sorrow".

"Investigations are always undertaken in these circumstances. The family was made aware of the medical findings to ensure transparency and open disclosure."

The woman believes the cancelled c section caused the death of her baby boy. His twin sister survived. Source: Nine
A man who died after a suspected drug overdose was with a man known to make "homebake" heroin at the time of his death, a coronial inquest has heard.

The man, who cannot be named due to an interim name suppression order, lost consciousness in a council flatting complex on 14 November 2013, and died in hospital later.

The man's father told the court he had been drinking alcohol that November afternoon and first picked up on his son's state when he noticed him lying motionless on his bed.

He said he tried to shake him awake, even slapping his face, but nothing worked so he called 111.

In this recorded call, played to the court, his father was heard speaking to the ambulance call taker in a distraught manner before being talked through CPR.

Another person was heard entering the room and speaking with the father, before the man tells the call taker he thinks his son had taken heroin.

The father confirmed this person was a man he had met in rehab, who'd lived with him in the flat for two weeks and manufactured synthetic heroin, known as "homebake" during that time.

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber said CCTV footage pulled from cameras in the flatting complex showed the man left the father's flat with a clear plastic bag minutes after an ambulance was called.

Mr Baber said the man returned to the flat empty-handed and this is when he came into the father's room to find the father doing CPR on his son.

They had a heated exchange where the man told the father his son had gone and taken "the gear", by "the gear" he meant "the drugs".

Detective Senior Sergeant Baber said police never recovered the plastic bag the man was seen with. They didn't know about it until several days later when they asked for the CCTV footage.

Several family members testified the young man's drug use traced back to his younger years.

He used cannabis from the age of 14 and things deteriorated when he decided he wanted to get to know his estranged father, who was known to abuse alcohol and drugs.

The young man started using heavy drugs, sometimes intravenously, and became erratic and at times violent.

He was supplied drugs by his father, but his father insisted he had never injected his son with drugs or ever seen the other man inject his son with drugs.

The father admitted battling drug addiction for years but said he was ashamed of it and did not want that life for his son.

In an emotional outburst yesterday afternoon he said he wished he had administered his son the drugs, so that he could have picked up on his state sooner.

Heroin Source: Thinkstock
An endangered orca that spends time in Pacific Northwest waters is still carrying the corpse of her calf one week after it died.

Experts with the Whale Museum on San Juan Island have been monitoring the 20-year-old whale, known as J35, since her calf died shortly after birth last Wednesday.

For days now, the whale has been balancing the dead calf on her forehead or pushing it to the surface of the water.

Jenny Atkinson, the museum's executive director, says the orca was still carrying her dead calf today.

Atkinson says the orca and her pod are going through "a deep grieving process."

The calf was the first in three years to be born to the dwindling population of endangered southern resident killer whales.

There are only 75.

In this photo taken Tuesday, July 24, 2018, provided by the Center for Whale Research, a baby orca whale is being pushed by her mother after being born off the Canada coast near Victoria, British Columbia. The new orca died soon after being born. Ken Balcomb with the Center for Whale Research says the dead calf was seen Tuesday being pushed to the surface by her mother just a half hour after it was spotted alive. Balcomb says the mother was observed propping the newborn on her forehead and trying to keep it near the surface of the water. (Michael Weiss/Center for Whale Research via AP)
In this photo taken Tuesday, July 24, 2018, provided by the Center for Whale Research, a baby orca whale is being pushed by her mother after being born off the Canada coast near Victoria, British Columbia. Source: Associated Press
