Kensington Palace silent on reports Markle's father is ill

Associated Press

Kensington Palace is not commenting on reports that Meghan Markle's father needs a heart procedure and will miss Saturday's royal wedding in Windsor.

Meghan Markle's wedding to Prince Harry now has a dark cloud hanging over it.
Prince Harry's press office said it had no additional comment beyond a statement made two days ago calling for "understanding and respect" for Markle's father, Thomas, "in this difficult situation."

Thomas Markle, 73, is a retired Hollywood cinematographer who lives in Mexico and is divorced from Markle's mother.

He told the TMZ celebrity website he needs treatment Wednesday for blocked coronary arteries including receiving a stent.

That treatment would normally rule out making a lengthy plane trip to England right after the procedure.

That’s according to a new report from website TMZ
Thomas Markle had been expected to spend the days before the wedding in Britain meeting Queen Elizabeth II and other senior royals.

He is also still scheduled to walk his daughter down the aisle during the wedding Saturday in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The palace has not announced any alternative plans for Thomas Markle's role.

An official announcement is expected if it's confirmed that he will not be traveling to Britain for the wedding.

Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, is expected to visit with the queen and senior royals this week before the wedding. She will also ride with her daughter to the chapel on the morning of the ceremony.

Samantha Grant was on Good Morning Britain defending Thomas Markle's decision to sell staged photos to paparazzi ahead of Royal wedding.
Some estranged members of Meghan Markle's extended family have arrived in Britain but have not received invitations to the wedding.

Some devoted fans of Harry and Markle are already gathering at prime viewing points just outside the imposing walls of Windsor Castle, even though the wedding is three days away.

Meghan and Harry request 'understanding and respect' amid report Markle's father won't attend Royal wedding
Meet the Kiwi who plays a starring role in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's biopic

