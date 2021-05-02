Kensington Palace releases new photo of Princess Charlotte on her sixth birthday

A new photograph of Princess Charlotte taken by the Duchess of Cambridge has been released by Kensington Palace.

Kensington Palace released this photo of Princess Charlotte on her sixth birthday. Source: The Royal Family / Twitter

The portrait was posted to the Royal Family social media pages to celebrate Charlotte's sixth birthday on May 2.

The release of the photo comes just days after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a heartwarming video of their young family to mark their 10th wedding anniversary.

In the video, William and Catherine are seen laughing and playing with Charlotte and their two boys, George, seven, and Louis, three.

Prince Louis also celebrated his birthday recently, on April 23.

William and Catherine shared a snap of the toddler ahead of his birthday, which showed him on his bike before he left for his first day of nursery. The photo was also taken by the Duchess.

The latest photo of Princess Charlotte was posted to the official Royal Family social media pages, but was not shared on the Kensington Royal accounts as the Cambridges have joined the football community in a social media boycott to protest online abuse.

Football clubs, players, athletes and sporting bodies are undertaking a four-day boycott in response to abuse received online by players and others in the football community.