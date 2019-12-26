TODAY |

Kensington Palace offers glimpse of family life for young royals with adorable new photo

Source:  1 NEWS

Kensington Palace has released a new photo that reveals a glimpse of family life for some of the youngest members of the British royal family.

Prince William plants a kiss on the check of one-year-old Prince Louis, while posing alongside the adorable little royal’s older siblings – Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four. The photo, taken by Duchess Kate, has been released by Kensington Palace. Source: Supplied

The black and white photo shows Prince William planting a kiss on the check of one-year-old Prince Louis, while posing alongside the adorable little royal’s older siblings – Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four.

The photo was taken by Duchess Kate in Norfolk earlier this year, according to Kensington Palace, which released the photo yesterday afternoon.

“Merry Christmas!” the royal family wrote in a caption accompanying the photo on their official Instagram account. “We wish all our followers a very happy and relaxing Christmas Day.”

Photos: Queen joined at Christmas church service for the first time by Prince George, Princess Charlotte

The Queen spent Christmas Day at her palatial countryside retreat.

She was joined at the morning church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, for the first time by grandchildren George and Charlotte. Prince Louis stayed at home.

