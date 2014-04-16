Kensington Palace breaks silence on claims Kate Middleton is 'exhausted and trapped'

Kensington Palace has issued a rare and strong statement over a story about the Duchess of Cambridge published online in the British magazine Tatler.

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge. Source: 1 NEWS

"This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication," rebutted a spokesperson from the palace.

The article ‘Catherine the Great’ cites a source claiming to be a friend of Kate Middleton saying the Duchess is angry about the increased workload due to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to step down as senior royals.

"Of course she’s smiling and dressing appropriately but she doesn’t want this .. She feels exhausted and trapped," the friend says.

Kensington Palace says the article in Tatler contains a swathe of inaccuracies. Source: Tatler Magazine

The friend goes on to say the Duke and Duchess really wanted to be hands-on parents and the Sussex’s have effectively thrown their three children under a bus.

A Tatler spokesperson says the magazines stands behind the story and its sources and the royals were aware of the article running months ago and were approached for comment.