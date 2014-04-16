TODAY |

Kensington Palace breaks silence on claims Kate Middleton is 'exhausted and trapped'

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Kensington Palace has issued a rare and strong statement over a story about the Duchess of Cambridge published online in the British magazine Tatler.

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge. Source: 1 NEWS

"This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication," rebutted a spokesperson from the palace.

The article ‘Catherine the Great’ cites a source claiming to be a friend of Kate Middleton saying the Duchess is angry about the increased workload due to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to step down as senior royals.

"Of course she’s smiling and dressing appropriately but she doesn’t want this .. She feels exhausted and trapped," the friend says.

Kensington Palace says the article in Tatler contains a swathe of inaccuracies. Source: Tatler Magazine

The friend goes on to say the Duke and Duchess really wanted to be hands-on parents and the Sussex’s have effectively thrown their three children under a bus.

A Tatler spokesperson says the magazines stands behind the story and its sources and the royals were aware of the article running months ago and were approached for comment.

"The fact they are denying they ever knew is categorically false."

World
Royalty
UK and Europe
Daniel Faitaua
Media
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Lucky Lotto Powerball punter wins $7.3 million jackpot
2
Growing support for student accommodation inquiry after rent paid for empty rooms
3
Judith Collins calls question about Treaty 'stupid', says she's 'utterly sick of being demonised for my ethnicity'
4
Cracks starting to show in NZ's Covid-19 health response - 1 NEWS reporter in managed isolation in Auckland hotel
5
Man describes end to dramatic police chase in Kawerau that saw shots fired
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:25

Hong Kong leader says security law not a threat to freedoms despite widespread criticism

Joe Biden calls Donald Trump a 'fool' for mocking face masks during Covid-19 pandemic

Fiji Airways gets more than $300 million in government support to stay afloat

Andrea Bocelli recovers from Covid-19, donates plasma for research