 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Kellyanne Conway named as Donald Trump's presidential counsellor

share

Source:

Associated Press

President-elect Donald Trump is announcing his senior communications team.

Kellyanne Conway, Trump-Pence campaign manager.

Kellyanne Conway, Trump-Pence campaign manager.

Source: Associated Press

The transition office said today that Campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, a frequent TV presence will serve as Trumps presidential counsellor.

Sean Spicer will be White House press secretary. Mr Spicer is the former communications director for the Republican National Committee.

Jason Miller will be the director of communications. Campaign spokeswoman Hope Hicks will be director of strategic communications, while Dan Scavino will be director of social media.

Ms Hicks and Mr Scavino were original members of the Republican businessman's campaign. Mr Miller joined after Mr Trump became the presumptive nominee.

And Mr Spicer is an ally of incoming White House chief of staff Reince Priebus who took a more central role during the transition.

Related

North America

US Election 2016

02:14
Daytime travel is now possible after the road was closed due to last month's shake.

Opening of quake-affected SH1 'seriously good news for Kaikoura'

01:48

Transport, construction companies form alliance to rebuild Kaikoura coastal route
01:56
Fishermen are now allowed to take crayfish from the area - but the MPI is also urging them to only take a fair share.

Kaikoura crayfish numbers looking positive despite massive seabed movement

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:20
1
The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas, added to the capital's skyline today, following a visit to Milford Sound.

Video: The largest cruise ship ever to visit our shores docks in Wellington

03:53
2

Richie McCaw's mercy mission brings isolated Kaikoura residents Christmas gifts

00:44
3
Kaylee Rogers, 10, doesn’t like speaking in the classroom, but that changes when given the chance to show off her stunning singing voice.

Watch: Young autistic girl delivers stunning version of Hallelujah

00:48
4
Five-year-old Alexis Goatley of Auckland is Terrance the rubbish truck driver’s biggest fan. So much so he's given him a Christmas gift.

Watch: Kiwi kids exchange Christmas gifts with rubbish man hero

5

Elderly woman struck by car in Auckland in a critical condition

00:20
The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas, added to the capital's skyline today, following a visit to Milford Sound.

Video: The largest cruise ship ever to visit our shores docks in Wellington

The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas is here and on board are a circus school, a rock-climbing and more.

00:26
Loni ‘The Tongan Bear’ Uhila is a vicious rugby player and boxer but today we saw another side as he visited two young fans.

'The Tongan Bear' plays Santa Claus for Wellington families

Players from the Hurricanes, the Phoenix and the Firebirds teamed up with the Wellington City Mission to deliver 100 Christmas hampers.

00:48
Five-year-old Alexis Goatley of Auckland is Terrance the rubbish truck driver’s biggest fan. So much so he's given him a Christmas gift.

Watch: Kiwi kids exchange Christmas gifts with rubbish man hero

Two Auckland boys can tick one wish off their Christmas list, meeting their idol.

01:02
Weatherman Dan Corbett has the latest weather forecast.

Milder looking weather today but we are 'looking good for Christmas'

Weatherman Dan Corbett has the latest weather forecast.


02:00
Medical professionals pacing the corridors with the new technology has arrived.

E-prescribing set to make doctors' illegible handwriting a thing of the past

Waitemata DHB goes electronic in a move that hopes to minimise human error and save paper and time.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ