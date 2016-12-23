Kellyanne Conway named as Donald Trump's presidential counsellor

President-elect Donald Trump is announcing his senior communications team.

Kellyanne Conway, Trump-Pence campaign manager. Source: Associated Press

The transition office said today that Campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, a frequent TV presence will serve as Trumps presidential counsellor.

Sean Spicer will be White House press secretary. Mr Spicer is the former communications director for the Republican National Committee.

Jason Miller will be the director of communications. Campaign spokeswoman Hope Hicks will be director of strategic communications, while Dan Scavino will be director of social media.

Ms Hicks and Mr Scavino were original members of the Republican businessman's campaign. Mr Miller joined after Mr Trump became the presumptive nominee.