'Keeping an eye on it' - Canadian man mows lawn with tornado raging behind him

A photograph of a Canadian man mowing a lawn with a tornado swirling behind him has caused a bit of a storm on social media.

Theunis Wessels mows his lawn at his home in Three Hills, Alberta, as a tornado swirls in the background. Source: Associated Press

Cecilia Wessels snapped the picture of her husband, Theunis, on Saturday as the twister passed near their home in Alberta.

She said cutting the grass was on her husband's to-do list, and as he started the task, she went for a nap.

Ms Wessels said she was woken by daughter who was upset that there was something like a tornado in the sky, but her father wouldn't come inside.

"I did ask him if he was coming inside with that thing in the clouds when I turned to come inside and he calmly said no," Cecilia Wessels said today.

Theunis Wessels said he was never in any danger from the torndao as he "was keeping an eye on it".