'Keep hope alive' - dad relishes 'wonderful' reunion with daughter, 18 years after she was kidnapped as newborn

An American girl who was snatched from a hospital as a newborn and raised by her alleged abductor has finally been reunited with her birth parents.

Kamiyah Mobley was snatched from the hospital in 1998 when she was just eight hours old by a woman dressed as a nurse.
The emotional meeting played out yesterday, 18 years after Kamiyah Mobley was abducted from a Florida hospital.

"First meeting was beautiful, it was wonderful, couldn't went no better ... she was glad to meet us," Kamiyah's biological father Craig Aitken told WCSC after a 45 minute reunion with his daughter.

"We are just trying to process it, 18 years, it's going to be hard to make that up," Mr Aitken said.

A tip led authorities to Gloria Williams in South Carolina where she was charged with kidnapping after DNA testing proved the teenager's identity.

Kamiyah's mother Shanara Mobley was at the meeting but didn't comment about it.

On Thursday authorities confirmed they had arrested Gloria Williams, 51, over Kamiyah's abduction. 

At this point the family says they are not sure what's next for them. 

"For anybody that lost hope just keep hope alive, just keep praying, keep fighting, if it happened to me, it can happen to anybody," Mr Aiken said. 

