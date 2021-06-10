'I keep forgetting I'm president' – Biden starts address to American troops in UK with joke

US President Joe Biden spoke to US forces based in the United Kingdom today after arriving ahead of the G7 summit.
Biden began his address to US troops at a RAF base in Suffolk before saying “at ease” as he realised the troops were standing at attention.
“I keep forgetting I’m president,” he joked.
Embarking on the first overseas trip of his term, Biden is eager to reassert the United States on the world stage, steadying European allies deeply shaken by his predecessor and pushing democracy as the only bulwark to rising forces of authoritarianism.