Kathy Griffin not 'laying down' for Trump, amid fear career is over after controversial photo shoot

Source:

Associated Press

Warning: The offending image appears at the end of this story and in the video.

This is the photo shoot that led to Griffin being sacked by CNN, and sparked an outcry from Donald Trump and many others.
Source: TMZ/Kathy Griffin

Embattled comedian Kathy Griffin says she's not afraid of Donald Trump and plans to keep making fun of him but maintained that she's sorry for a video that depicted her holding a likeness of the president's severed, bloody head.

At a rambling press conference overnight, Griffin tearfully predicted her career is over and said Mr Trump "broke me".

Since the video was posted Wednesday, she has lost her job co-hosting CNN's New Year's Eve special and had five comedy shows cancelled.

Mr Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have publicly criticised the video.

Griffin, who asserted that she has been contacted by the Secret Service, said the Trumps are "trying to ruin my rights forever".

White House officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Griffin, 56, repeated her claim that the video was a parody, meant as a pointed comeback to Mr Trump's remark last summer that former Fox News Channel personality Megyn Kelly had "blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of wherever."

"I'm not laying down for this guy," she said in one defiant moment. "I'm going to keep making jokes about this guy."

Republican Party spokesman Mike Reed called the press conference a "desperate attempt" to change the conversation.

"Kathy Griffin's career was over long before she attempted to make a disgusting joke about decapitating the President," Mr Reed said. "What she did was wrong and President Trump and his family have every right to condemn it."

Her attorney, Lisa Bloom, said the comedian has a First Amendment right to make fun of the president.

