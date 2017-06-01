 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Kathy Griffin hires lawyer to address 'bullying from the Trump family'

share

Source:

Associated Press

Kathy Griffin and her attorney have scheduled a news conference for tomorrow morning to discuss the fallout from the comedian posing with a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.

This is the photo shoot that led to Griffin being sacked by CNN, and sparked an outcry from Donald Trump and many others.
Source: TMZ/Kathy Griffin

Attorney Lisa Bloom says Griffin will discuss the photo and video she and celebrity photographer Tyler Shields posted on Wednesday.

"Earlier this week, Ms. Griffin released a controversial photograph of herself posing with a faux-bloody mask of Donald Trump's face," a statement from Bloom's firm said.

"Ms. Griffin and Ms. Bloom will explain the true motivation behind the image and respond to the bullying from the Trump family she has endured," the statement said. 

The images prompted CNN to fire Griffin from her decade-long gig hosting a New Year's Eve special with Anderson Cooper.

Griffin apologised within hours of the images appearing online. They were met with swift and widespread condemnation.

Trump later tweeted that Griffin "should be ashamed of herself" for posting the images.

The 56-year-old comic has faced controversies before for her abrasive humour, but none as widespread as the one generated by this weeks images.

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Ranger made the most of his Super Rugby return in the opening minutes after setting Apia Park alight with some red-hot moves.

As it happened: Blues rob Reds in error-ridden Super Rugby clash in Samoa with game-winning try in final minutes

00:40
2
Darci Lynne, 12, made it through to the next round with her unique ventriloquist routine.

Video: Girl brought to tears after singing rabbit puppet act has America's Got Talent judges spellbound

00:18
3
The highly anticipated sketch is part of a London special of James Corden’s The Late Late Show.

Ed Sheeran 'the biggest male artist in the world' set to join James Corden on Carpool Karaoke

00:13
4
Corby's latest Instagram post shows her casually driving past oblivious media gathered outside her mum's house

Watch: 'Catch me outside' - Schapelle Corby continues to mock Aussie media as she gives them the run-around

00:30
5
Land Rover BAR lead at the start and were neck and neck at Gate 1 until they hashed up a shocking gybe.

America's Cup recap: Freakish Team NZ put competition on notice, blowing British rivals out of the water

03:11
Emmanuel Macron urged engineers and innovators disappointed with Donald Trump’s decision to come to France and work there.

'Make our planet great again' - world leaders slam Trump for leaving Paris climate deal

French President Emmanuel Macron has told disaffected US engineers to come and work in France.

00:30
Ranger made the most of his Super Rugby return in the opening minutes after setting Apia Park alight with some red-hot moves.

As it happened: Blues rob Reds in error-ridden Super Rugby clash in Samoa with game-winning try in final minutes

The Blues crept away with a 34-29 to make Samoa's first Super Rugby game a celebratory one for locals.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:21
It's fair to say the PM’s strong suit isn’t dancing - but he can now add a Matai title to his name.

Watch: PM Bill English mistaken for John Key ...then shows off awkward dance moves after receiving Samoan title

The prime minister was given the Leuluaialiiotumua matai title in the village of Faleula where his wife Mary hails from.

00:30
In light winds, expected to be the norm, the Kiwis put on an absolute master class.

Watch: Massive foils catapult Team NZ past bungling BAR, as Ben Ainslie screams at crew

In light winds, expected to be the norm from here, the Kiwis put on a master class. BAR ...not so much.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ