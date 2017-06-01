Kathy Griffin hires lawyer to address 'bullying from the Trump family'

Kathy Griffin and her attorney have scheduled a news conference for tomorrow morning to discuss the fallout from the comedian posing with a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.

Attorney Lisa Bloom says Griffin will discuss the photo and video she and celebrity photographer Tyler Shields posted on Wednesday.

"Earlier this week, Ms. Griffin released a controversial photograph of herself posing with a faux-bloody mask of Donald Trump's face," a statement from Bloom's firm said.

"Ms. Griffin and Ms. Bloom will explain the true motivation behind the image and respond to the bullying from the Trump family she has endured," the statement said.

The images prompted CNN to fire Griffin from her decade-long gig hosting a New Year's Eve special with Anderson Cooper.

Griffin apologised within hours of the images appearing online. They were met with swift and widespread condemnation.

Trump later tweeted that Griffin "should be ashamed of herself" for posting the images.