 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Kathy Griffin apologises for Trump decapitated head photo: 'I went too far'

share

Source:

Associated Press

Warning: The offending image appears at the end of this story. 

Kathy Griffin says she went way too far when she appeared in a brief video today holding what looked like President Donald Trump's bloody, severed head.

The US comedian says she went too far when she appeared in a brief video holding the head.
Source: Twitter/Kathy Griffin

The comic posted a video later today apologising for the video image, saying it was "too disturbing" and wasn't funny.

"I sincerely apologise," she said. "I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people."

The first video showed a straight-faced Griffin slowly lifting the bloody head. She originally described the project with photographer Tyler Shields as an "artsy fartsy statement" mocking the commander in chief.

Many online called for Griffin to be jailed.

In her apology video, Griffin begs her fans for forgiveness and says she has asked the photographer to remove the images.

"I made a mistake and I was wrong," she says.

Publicists for Griffin and Shields did not respond to requests for comment.


Related

Politics

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:48
1
The British and Irish Lions touched down today at Auckland Airport.

Video: Welcome to Aotearoa! Lions sing beautiful song after Maori warriors perform fierce Ka Mate haka


00:38
2
Grandmother Judy Warner lost her three grandchildren in the Australian head-on collision with a tanker.

'I love you so much' - girlfriend reveals her final words to the love of her life before he died with his siblings in crash

00:29
3
Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to beat Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.

Watch: Ruthless Team NZ blitz home after inspired comeback against Artemis in grudge match

00:22
4
Torrents of muddy water flooded a street in Kiev while cars were damaged near the pipe's explosion.

Raw: Ukrainian water pipe explodes, sending debris flying into air and torrent of muddy water down street

00:35
5
Kaikoura remains isolated with SH1 south of the coastal township likely to remain closed all day.

SH1 to Kaikoura set to reopen for long weekend following major slip clean-up


00:49
The Lions skipper represents the squad on their arrival in New Zealand today.

Watch: Lions captain Sam Warburton accepts the challenge as his squad is greeted in NZ with powhiri

The Lions skipper represents the squad on their arrival in New Zealand today.


00:48
The British and Irish Lions touched down today at Auckland Airport.

Video: Welcome to Aotearoa! Lions sing beautiful song after Maori warriors perform fierce Ka Mate haka

The British and Irish Lions got a warm Kiwi welcome on arrival at Auckland Airport today.

00:29
After saying that his team hadn't copied NZ, Oracle's Aussie helmsman thinks their system is better.

'The Kiwis have got race bikes … we put a BMX in' - mind games master Jimmy Spithill still adamant Oracle not copying Team NZ

After saying that his team hadn't copied NZ, Oracle's Aussie helmsman thinks their system is better.

01:00
Executive Director of the NZ Aids Foundation, Dr Jason Myers, says the latest figures are a strong call to action.

HIV diagnoses in New Zealand at an all time high

The number of people diagnosed with HIV in New Zealand in 2016 was the highest for any one year.

00:29
Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to beat Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.

Watch: Ruthless Team NZ blitz home after inspired comeback against Artemis in grudge match

Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to win in America's Cup qualifying.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ