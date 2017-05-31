Kathy Griffin apologises for Trump decapitated head photo: 'I went too far'

Warning: The offending image appears at the end of this story.

Kathy Griffin says she went way too far when she appeared in a brief video today holding what looked like President Donald Trump's bloody, severed head.

The comic posted a video later today apologising for the video image, saying it was "too disturbing" and wasn't funny.

"I sincerely apologise," she said. "I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people."

The first video showed a straight-faced Griffin slowly lifting the bloody head. She originally described the project with photographer Tyler Shields as an "artsy fartsy statement" mocking the commander in chief.

Many online called for Griffin to be jailed.

In her apology video, Griffin begs her fans for forgiveness and says she has asked the photographer to remove the images.

"I made a mistake and I was wrong," she says.

Publicists for Griffin and Shields did not respond to requests for comment.