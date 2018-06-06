 

Kate Spade's husband says she suffered from depression

The husband and business partner of designer Kate Spade, who died in an apparent suicide, said she suffered from depression and anxiety for many years.

Spade was known for her stunning handbags, with her death leaving the fashion world in shock.
She was seeking help during the last five years, "seeing a doctor on a regular basis and taking medication for both depression and anxiety," Andy Spade said in a statement released on today.

He said there were "personal demons she was battling."

The designer was found dead in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment on Tuesday (US time). She was 55 years old and had a 13-year-old daughter.

Spade was working as an accessories editor at Mademoiselle magazine when she launched her company with her husband in their apartment in 1993.

The 55-year-old was the co-founder of the label Kate Spade New York.
Andy Spade, the brother of comedian David Spade, said she "sounded happy" the night before her suicide.

"There was no indication and no warning that she would do this," he said. "It was a complete shock."

He said he and his wife had been living separately for the past 10 months but saw each other or spoke every day. He said they were not legally separated and never discussed divorce.

Coach, now known as Tapestry, bought the Kate Spade brand last year for $US2.4 billion. The couple recently had started a new handbag company, Frances Valentine.

"We were best friends trying to work through our problems in the best way we knew how," Andy Spade said.

Where can I get help?

Need to talk? 1737 – Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor
Lifeline – 0800 543 354
Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz
Samaritans – 0800 726 666
Healthline – 0800 611 116
Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or free text 4202 or www.depression.org.nz
The Lowdown: A website to help young New Zealanders recognise and understand depression or anxiety. www.thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626
SPARX.org.nz – Online e-therapy tool provided by the University of Auckland that helps young people learn skills to deal with feeling down, depressed or stressed
OUTLine NZ – 0800 688 5463 for support related to sexual orientation or gender identity

