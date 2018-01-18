Kate Middleton greets delighted children in UK primary school with hugs and high-fives

Source:
The Duchess of Cambridge has brought smiles to the faces of primary school children in the UK.
Kate Middleton visited pupils from Bond Primary School in London today for a tennis day.
The young children lined up to say hello to The Duchess and greeted her with hugs and high-fives.
Her visit was for The Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative, ahead of the official tournament, which will begin on July 2.
The pregnant Royal also played some tennis with the kids later in the day in the school's gymnasium.
