Kansas teen who tried to sell his high school on Craigslist for $20k gets unintended payback

An 18-year-old who put his suburban Kansas City high school for sale on Craigslist has been banned from graduation after the senior prank went awry.

File image of an empty classroom.

The Kansas City Star reports Kylan Scheele listed Truman High School in Independence, Missouri, for the bargain price of $20,000 last week.

Problems arose when someone reported the posting as a possible threat because of Scheele's choice of wording.

He wrote that the reason for the sale was "the loss of students coming up."

Scheele says he was describing the loss of the graduates and has apologised.