Kansas man gets serious burns after phone charger explodes in hand

Associated Press
Dennis Hellon says his portable cell phone charger exploded out of nowhere while he was working at his Wichita, Kansas home.

"It sounded like a 20 gauge shotgun going off...just flames and smoke," Hellon told ABC affiliate KAKE.

Hellon said he suffered first and second degree burns on his upper chest and neck and the lower part of his face.

Hellon was at home working when out of no where, his portable charger started smoking.

Hellon said the charger wasn't connected to anything and smoke turned to flames within seconds.

"I pretty much just took five steps and got about halfway to the doorway, and it just pretty much just exploded in my hand."

Hellon says he bought the MyCharge Lithium-Ion battery from Best Buy less than a year ago.

He's taken the battery on airplanes and usually carries it in his pocket.

Even his kids have used it to charge their iPads.

Dennis Hellon was working from home when the portable charger started smoking. Source: Associated Press
