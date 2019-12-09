Kansas man accused of telling Black youth he was in a 'white town' while brandishing a knife

A Kansas man accused of threatening a Black juvenile while shouting racial slurs has been charged with a federal hate crime, the Justice Department said Monday.

Colton Donner, 25, allegedly brandished a knife while yelling that Paola, Kansas — where the victim was living — was a “white” town, according to the indictment. He was charged with a federal count of interference with housing.

Donner was also indicted for a separate incident with unlawfully possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon, for allegedly possessing a .44 caliber revolver.

Court records do not yet show a defense attorney who could speak on Donner's behalf.