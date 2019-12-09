TODAY |

Kansas man accused of telling Black youth he was in a 'white town' while brandishing a knife

Source:  Associated Press

A Kansas man accused of threatening a Black juvenile while shouting racial slurs has been charged with a federal hate crime, the Justice Department said Monday.

Person holding knife (file picture). Source: istock.com

Colton Donner, 25, allegedly brandished a knife while yelling that Paola, Kansas — where the victim was living — was a “white” town, according to the indictment. He was charged with a federal count of interference with housing.

Donner was also indicted for a separate incident with unlawfully possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon, for allegedly possessing a .44 caliber revolver.

Court records do not yet show a defense attorney who could speak on Donner's behalf.

If convicted, Donner faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for both the civil rights and firearms charges, the Justice Department said in a news release.

World
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
People who visited Auckland pet store asked to get Covid-19 test after visit from Air New Zealand crew member
2
Gassed in their cells, 'begging' for food at Auckland Women's prison
3
Trump finally gives green light for formal transition of power after losing US election
4
Fair Go: Invercargill woman falls victim to sophisticated online scam while toy shopping
5
Court considers appeal of former Dunedin doctor who stabbed teen to death
MORE FROM
World
MORE

NSW premier under pressure over failure to isolate while awaiting Covid-19 test result
00:26

Covid-19 lockdowns slashed pollutants but not CO2 levels, UN says

White House still planning holiday parties, despite warnings from health officials over Covid-19

Unlikely duo who celebrate Thanksgiving together mourn husband's Covid-19 death in US