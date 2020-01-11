Kangaroo Island family trapped inside as firestorm rages outside their home

As the South Australia fires rage on, a family were trapped inside their Kangaroo Island home having decided to stay in order to try and save their property.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Veteran fire fighter Peter Davis and his two adult sons, Ben and Brenton, were trying to protect their home at the western end of Kangaroo Island at the peak of the blaze last Friday.

At one stage they opened the door and armed with a hose, tried to fight back, but it was a battle that could not be won.

Theirs was one of more than 50 homes destroyed on the island during the firestorm.