TODAY |

Kangaroo Island family trapped inside as firestorm rages outside their home

Source:  1 NEWS

As the South Australia fires rage on, a family were trapped inside their Kangaroo Island home having decided to stay in order to try and save their property.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A family on South Australia's Kangaroo Island tried desperately to save their farm and home. Source: Nine

Veteran fire fighter Peter Davis and his two adult sons, Ben and Brenton, were trying to protect their home at the western end of Kangaroo Island at the peak of the blaze last Friday.

At one stage they opened the door and armed with a hose, tried to fight back, but it was a battle that could not be won.

Theirs was one of more than 50 homes destroyed on the island during the firestorm.

The family lost several vehicles during the blaze, but managed to survive the ordeal.

World
Natural Disasters
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Bodies found in search for paua divers missing near Wairarapa coast
2
The dark secrets hiding inside storage units around New Zealand
3
Tokyo Olympics organisers assure concerned athletes cardboard beds will be 'strong enough' for sexual activity
4
Kangaroo Island family trapped inside as firestorm rages outside their home
5
Child hit by car in Auckland driveway dies
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Dozens of women interrupt Weinstein trial by chanting 'rapist is you' outside courthouse

Three fires merge into one massive blaze in NSW
02:16

Iran rejects accusations it shot down Ukrainian passenger jet as calls for full disclosure increase

Pakistan mosque bomb attack kills 14, injures 20