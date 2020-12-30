TODAY |

Kamala Harris gets Covid-19 vaccine on live television

Source:  Associated Press

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris today received her first dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine before live television cameras as part of a growing effort to convince the US public the inoculations are safe.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The vice president-elect’s live vaccination was part of a growing effort to convince the US public the inoculations are safe. Source: Associated Press

The vice president-elect took a dose of the vaccine at United Medical Center in southeast Washington, DC and said her husband Douglas Emhoff would do the same.

"That was easy! Thank you. I just barely felt it. I barely felt it," Harris said after receiving the shot.

The Moderna vaccine is part of the nation's arsenal against the Covid-19 pandemic, which has now killed more than 330,000 people in the United States and upended life around the globe.

The 56-year-old Harris wanted to get the shot live on television as a way of bolstering public confidence in the vaccine.

The president-elect and vice president-elect have now joined a growing number of elected officials who received the vaccine this month, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Harris also responded to reporters question for a larger Covid relief as part of an end-of-year Covid relief and spending bill.

"A while back I recommended that folks receive a 2,000-dollar check," Harris said.

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:08
Muslim Kiwi whose brother was killed in mosque attack films racial abuse in Canterbury
2
Selfless North Otago family revealed as winners of Lotto's $18m Boxing Day draw
3
'I felt this bang in my calf' - Pete Bethune recounts near-death encounter with snake in Costa Rica
4
Northland landlord forced to cancel holiday bookings after tenant refuses to move out
5
Child among those killed as magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Croatia
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:23

Kiwi family in Australia fight to stay there longer so daughter with cancer can be treated
02:21

From one extreme to another: Southland lobster company reflects on unforgettable year
01:12

Australian immigration minister threatens deportation after Christmas party Covid-19 breach

Covid-19 tests in MIQ: 27 people refused testing over two months