Kamala Harris gets Covid-19 vaccine on live television

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris today received her first dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine before live television cameras as part of a growing effort to convince the US public the inoculations are safe.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The vice president-elect took a dose of the vaccine at United Medical Center in southeast Washington, DC and said her husband Douglas Emhoff would do the same.

"That was easy! Thank you. I just barely felt it. I barely felt it," Harris said after receiving the shot.

The Moderna vaccine is part of the nation's arsenal against the Covid-19 pandemic, which has now killed more than 330,000 people in the United States and upended life around the globe.

The 56-year-old Harris wanted to get the shot live on television as a way of bolstering public confidence in the vaccine.

The president-elect and vice president-elect have now joined a growing number of elected officials who received the vaccine this month, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Harris also responded to reporters question for a larger Covid relief as part of an end-of-year Covid relief and spending bill.