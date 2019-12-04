TODAY |

Kamala Harris drops out of Democratic race to run for US presidency

Source:  1 NEWS

Democratic senator Kamala Harris is dropping out of the race for the 2020 United States presidency.

Democratic senator Kamala Harris. Source: Associated Press

The California senator's ending her bid to gain the Democratic nomination as she struggled to make headway in a crowded Democratic field.

She tweeted today saying, "to my supporters, it is with deep regret—but also with deep gratitude—that I am suspending my campaign today.

"But I want to be clear with you: I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people," she wrote.

World
North America
