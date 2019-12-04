Kamala Harris drops out of Democratic race to run for US presidency

Democratic senator Kamala Harris is dropping out of the race for the 2020 United States presidency.
Democratic senator Kamala Harris. Source: Associated Press
The California senator's ending her bid to gain the Democratic nomination as she struggled to make headway in a crowded Democratic field.
She tweeted today saying, "to my supporters, it is with deep regret—but also with deep gratitude—that I am suspending my campaign today.
"But I want to be clear with you: I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people," she wrote.