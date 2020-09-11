Kamala Harris blasts Trump for downplaying Covid-19 seriousness - 'He knew the facts'

Democratic vice presidential nominee for 2020 Sen. Kamala Harris on the campaign trail in Florida today slammed President Donald Trump amid a political crisis of his own making of past revelations that he had been determined to play down the danger of the coronavirus last winter despite describing it in private as "deadly stuff".

Harris was in South Florida with Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson and Miami Shores Mayor Crystal Wagar where she attended a community conversation on challenges facing the African American community.

Before Harris began her conversation with leaders of the African American community, she addressed a new book by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward that reveals that Trump downplayed the severity of the coronavirus in public despite what he told Woodward in their recorded conversations.

In a series of interviews with Woodward, the president spoke frankly about the dangers posed by the virus - even as he downplayed them publicly - and admitted he had tried to mislead the public.

The book, based on recorded phone interviews, has refocused attention on Trump's handling of the virus, a subject he has tried to shift away from less than two months before Election Day.

Harris blasted Trump for withholding the knowledge he held about the coronavirus saying, "He knew it was airborne, that people would breathe it." Adding, "he knew the facts of it, five per cent, potential lethality he narrated all that in that conversation in February and January".

Harris criticised Trump's handling of the virus even more for continuing to hold campaign rallies and not advising the public who attended to wear mask.

"He had all this information, yet he held rallies. He suggested that to wear a mask is a sign of weakness as opposed to a sign of strength.