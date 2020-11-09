Kamala Harris' ancestral Indian village celebrates her election as US Vice President

Waking up to the news of Kamala Harris' election as US President-elect Joe Biden's running mate on Sunday, overjoyed people in her small ancestral Indian village set off firecrackers, held up placards of her and offered prayers.

Thulasendrapuram, located 350 kilometres from the southern coastal city of Chennai, is the hometown of Harris’ maternal grandfather.

People in the village also shared sweets and performed music at a local temple as part of the celebrations.

Harris’ late mother also was born in India, before moving to the US at the age of 19 to study at the University of California.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet described Harris’ success as "pathbreaking", and a matter of immense pride not just for her relatives but also for "all Indian-Americans".

However, there has been both excitement and concern over Biden’s choice of Harris as his running mate.

Modi had invested in President Donald Trump, who visited India in February.