'Just throw him in!' Treatment of dog forced into water prompts investigation into Hollywood film

An American Humane Association representative has been stood down after disturbing footage emerged of a dog being mistreated on the set of an upcoming movie.

TMZ has published video of a German shepherd on the set of A Dog's Purpose being forced into fast-flowing water when it clearly does not want to go, as people stand around making comments.

The AMA was reportedly on the set while the filming was taking place, and is responsible for ensuring that no animals are harmed during the making of a film.

They told TMZ: "we are placing the safety representative who was on the set on administrative leave immediately and are bringing in an independent third party to conduct an investigation into this matter".

Amblin Pictures and Universal Pictures also said they are investigating the matter.