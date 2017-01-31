 

'I was just there to separate them' – Aussie woman accused of killing Bali cop tells murder trial

The trial continued today at a Denpasar courthouse of British national David Taylor who, along with his girlfriend, stands accused of killing a police officer in Bali.

British national David Taylor and his Australian girlfriend Sara Connor are accused of killing a police officer in Bali last August.
Taylor and his Australian girlfriend Sara Connor are standing trial separately for the alleged killing of the officer in Kuta beach in Bali last August.

Connor testified for Taylor during the court session.

Speaking after the day's proceedings, Taylor said he was happy with the direction the trial was going as he believed the truth was finally coming out about the case.

The battered body of police officer Wayan Sudarsa, 53, was found on Kuta's popular tourist beach in the early hours of August 17.

He had 42 wounds to his body, including 17 to the head.

Taylor has confessed to hitting Sudarsa in self-defence after a fight broke out when he accused the officer of stealing Connor's handbag.

Connor told the court she "was just there to separate them".

Taylor and Connor both face charges of unpremeditated murder, which carries a maximum 15-year jail sentence, fatal assault in company and assault causing death.

The trial will continue next week.

