'This is just the sort of thing we dreaded' - New cases of Covid-19 spark alarm in Victoria

Victoria's Shepparton coronavirus outbreak has sparked alarm, with Deputy Premier James Merlino saying the background to it "beggars belief".

Source: Breakfast

Local politican Suzanna Sheed says the northern Victorian town is behind the eight ball, given the virus has now been in the community for up to 12 days.

Three Shepparton cases were confirmed late on Tuesday night and a testing blitz is underway in the town, with all residents urged to have samples taken.

The outbreak is directly linked to the Chadstone and Kilmore outbreaks - it has emerged that the same person who was infected at Chadstone and then went to Kilmore on September 30, travelled to Shepparton that day as well.

But the person apparently did not tell authorities they had been to Shepparton, as well as Kilmore and then Benalla.

"It would be an understatement to say we're disappointed that we didn't get all that information," Mr Merlino said on Wednesday.

"For someone to say they've been to Benalla but not mention that they've also been to Shepparton, it beggars belief."

Ms Sheed, the state independent member for Shepparton, said the Shepparton community had been virus-free for several weeks and the outbreak will cause great anxiety.

"This is just the sort of thing we dreaded," she said.

"You would just have to wonder why someone wasn't prepared to say they had been to Shepparton when they were prepared to say they'd been to Kilmore and Benalla. It defies logic, doesn't it?," she added.

"And it sets us back as a community so much because we only found out about it yesterday.

Contact tracing is underway and further positive tests are expected.

The latest outbreak was discovered when a Shepparton woman developed symptoms and went for testing.

Her work colleagues were then tested, with two others also positive and nine negatives, according to Victorian testing boss Jeroen Weimar.

"What appears to have happened is that an individual who had a permit to travel into regional Victoria, as well as stopping off at Kilmore, also stopped off in Shepparton," Mr Weimar told 3AW.

"That information unfortunately was not forthcoming until last night.

"We are only as good as the information we get."

Mr Weimar added the cases are not linked to an October 5 Shepparton test which was a false positive.

From Wednesday, testing sites will open at GV Health's Acute Respiratory Clinic in Shepparton and at the showgrounds, with more expected to be set up.

Health authorities are advising all Shepparton residents to get tested and stay at home until they get their results.

Victoria had five coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, taking the national toll past 900.

The state has now had 816 deaths from the virus and the figure for Australia is 904.

New case numbers dropped to seven after six-straight days of double figures.

Bairnsdale Secondary College in the state's east also has a positive test.

The school posted on its Facebook page, saying it had been advised of a reported case, but it does not have to close because the person did not enter the grounds while contagious.

An opposition no-confidence motion against Premier Daniel Andrews handling of the pandemic failed in parliament on Tuesday night.