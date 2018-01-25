 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'I just signed your death warrant' – watch the moment judge eviscerates US gymnastics doctors for sex crimes against young girls

share

Source:

Associated Press

The former sports doctor who admitted molesting some of the nation's top gymnasts for years was sentenced overnight to 40 to 175 years in prison as the judge declared: "I just signed your death warrant."

Larry Nassar has been sent to prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts and other young women.
Source: Associated Press

The sentence capped a remarkable seven-day hearing in which scores of Larry Nassar's victims were able to confront him face to face in a Michigan courtroom.

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm.

Source: 1 NEWS

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said Nassar's "decision to assault was precise, calculated, manipulative, devious, despicable".

The three-time gold medallist gave an impassioned speech telling Larry Nassar the testimony of his victims will haunt him in prison.
Source: Reuters

"It is my honour and privilege to sentence you. You do not deserve to walk outside a prison ever again. You have done nothing to control those urges and anywhere you walk, destruction will occur to those most vulnerable," Aquilina said.

The coach on one of the girls Thomas Brennan told Larry Nassar exactly what he thought of the doctor's breach of trust.
Source: Associated Press

When the hearing ended, the courtroom broke into applause.

A prosecutor said Nassar found competitive gymnastics to be a "perfect place" for his crimes because victims saw him as a "god" in the sport.

"It takes some kind of sick perversion to not only assault a child but to do so with her parent in the room," prosecutor Angela Povilaitis said. "To do so while a lineup of eager young gymnasts waited."

She described the "breadth and ripple" of Nassar's sexual abuse as "nearly infinite".

Kyle Stephens was one of nearly 100 girls to speak out against Larry Nassar – now he is being sentenced for his crimes.
Source: Associated Press

"What does it say about our society that victims of sexual abuse have to hide their pain for years when they did nothing wrong? What does it say about our society when victims do come forward ... and are treated as liars until proven true?" Povilaitis said.

Nassar turned to the courtroom gallery to make a brief statement, saying that the accounts of more than 150 victims had "shaken me to my core". He said "no words" can describe how sorry he is for his crimes.

"I will carry your words with me for the rest of my days" he said as many of his accusers wept.

He faces a minimum prison term of 25 to 40 years.

Nassar has already been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes. He is scheduled to be sentenced next week on more assault convictions in Eaton County, Michigan.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:45
1
The PM today announced in that 70 per cent of NZ employees will no longer have 90-day trials applying to them.

Ninety-day trial period scrapped for most employees, as PM announces major workplace law shake-up

2
Woman in workplace.

How will the new Kiwi employment law reforms affect you?

3
In an extraordinary move, Julie Bishop questioned if she could build trust with a future Labour government in New Zealand.

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop headed our way - but unlikely to meet Jacinda Ardern

4
Crash scene on State Highway 25 on Coromandel Peninsula.

Woman dead after two-vehicle Coromandel crash

00:08
5
Charlie Butt's rant as he passed the group of cyclists in Victoria has sparked debate about who's in the wrong.

Watch: 'This is why you get f***ing killed' - Aussie truckie films outburst to cyclists 'blocking' lane

03:02
After another round of talks, the pact is set to be signed in Chile in March.

Opinion: Now it's in charge, Labour showing 'compromise and flexibility' over TPP support

1 NEWS' Andrea Vance says there was always something half-hearted about Labour's opposition to the deal.


01:45
The PM today announced in that 70 per cent of NZ employees will no longer have 90-day trials applying to them.

Ninety-day trial period scrapped for most employees, as PM announces major workplace law shake-up

Jacinda Ardern announced the changes in Wellington today.


00:10
All 60 people on board abandoned the burning ship and were rescued.

Whakatane tourist boat fire, sinking exposes lack of crew training - Transport Accident report finds

The PeeJay V ran into trouble in January 2016 when a fire broke out in its engine room while returning from an trip to White Island.

00:41
Paul was condemned for filming a dead body in Japan’s “Suicide Forest”.

Logan Paul returns to YouTube after global backlash against 'Suicide Forest' video which got him suspended

"I'm here to have a hard conversation so that those who are suffering have easier ones."

Police found justified in use of Taser, pepper spray and police dog in Christchurch arrest

The officers attending the incident were advised that a man had assaulted his partner and punched another person.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 