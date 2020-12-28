'I just see orange' - US officers recount harrowing tales of immediate aftermath from Nashville explosion

US police officers have recounted their harrowing experiences dealing with the moment an explosion rocked downtown Nashville on Christmas Day which injured three people and damaged dozens of buildings.

The explosion took place on a holiday morning well before downtown streets were bustling with activity and was accompanied by a recorded announcement warning anyone nearby that a bomb would soon detonate.

Officers Tyler Luellen and James Wells both gave details of their response to the situation.

“The RV started making an announcement somewhere along the line of, don't quote me exactly but, ‘there's a large bomb within this vehicle. Your primary objective is to evacuate’,” Luellen said.

“I just see orange and I hear a loud boom,” Wells added.

“I'm stumbling because it rocked me that hard and I'm running towards [a citizen] to make sure she's okay and we kind of meet in the middle and we just grab each other.”

Officials today identified Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, responsible for setting off a bomb in a recreational vehicle.

Warner blew himself up in the explosion and is belived to have acted alone.

Officials said their identification of Warner relied on several key pieces of evidence, including DNA found at the explosion site.

Investigators had previously revealed that human remains had been found in the vicinity of the exploded vehicle.