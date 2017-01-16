 

'It just really hit home for me' - Broadway star pulls out of Trump inauguration gig

Broadway star Jennifer Holliday has backed out as a performer at next week's presidential inaugural following protests from her gay and black fans, further dimming the event's already low celebrity wattage.

Holliday, best known for her Tony-winning role in Broadway's Dreamgirls, said in an interview yesterday she hadn't considered that singing at a Thursday concert by Washington's Lincoln Memorial would be judged a statement of support for President-elect Donald Trump.

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, actress and singer Jennifer Holliday poses for a photo during an interview in New York. Holliday, who will perform at Donald Trump's inaugural welcome concert next week, supported Hillary Clinton in the election and says her decision to participate is not a political statement.. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Jennifer Holliday.

Source: Associated Press

She decided to withdraw after reading commentary about how her participation was being seen. She apologised for a lack of judgment.

"It just really hit home for me," she said. "The gay community has been a big part of my life and my career. I feel there really wouldn't be a Jennifer Holliday or a Dreamgirls in the 21st Century without them. I needed to at least hear them out and learn why it would be such a great disappointment for them."

Several prominent entertainers have declined to perform at Trump inaugural festivities. Country star Toby Keith, the rock band 3 Doors Down and actor Jon Voight are in the lineup . Jackie Evancho will sing the national anthem at the inauguration Friday.

Donald Trump.

Donald Trump.

Source: 1 NEWS

Holliday said it was painful to read racial epithets, insults such as "Uncle Tom" and people wishing that she were dead "just for singing a song." She had been scheduled to sing the Stephen Foster song Hard Times Come Again No More.

"I had no idea it would be interpreted as a political statement," she said. "That's my fault for not paying attention to what the climate is like in the country right now."

She cited an article by Kevin Fallon in The Daily Beast, which explained why Holliday's role as Effie in Dreamgirls made her an icon in the gay and lesbian community during the initial AIDS outbreak in the 1980s.

In that context, learning Holliday was performing at the inaugural "feels like a betrayal," Fallon wrote. "It is heartbreaking."

