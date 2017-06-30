 

'It was just a prank gone wrong' - pregnant woman fatally shoots boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt

A Minnesota woman charged with fatally shooting her boyfriend in a failed YouTube video stunt foreshadowed the event when she tweeted that it would be "one of the most dangerous videos ever."

He died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.
Source: Associated Press

Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged yesterday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. Perez, who is pregnant, was released on $7,000 bail. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint filed by the Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton, the 19-year-old Perez told investigators that Ruiz wanted to make a video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest.

She says she fired from 0.3 metres away.

Hours before the Tuesday night shooting, Perez tweeted: "Me and Pedro are probably going to shoot one of the most dangerous videos ever. HIS idea not MINE."

The complaint says Ruiz set up one camera on the back of a vehicle and another camera on a ladder nearby.

Many of the videos on Perez's YouTube channel are of her and Ruiz playing pranks and performing stunts. The most recent was posted the morning before the shooting. It's titled "Doing Scary Stunts at the Fair, Part I" and shows the couple attending a fair last week.

"Imagine when we have 300,000 subscribers," Perez says during the video.

Ruiz's aunt Claudia Ruiz said "it was just a prank gone wrong". 

"It shouldn't have happened like this. It shouldn't have happened at all."  

Primeau said Ruiz liked guns and had "plenty" of them. Authorities say Perez used a .50-caliber Desert Eagle pistol in the stunt, which is described by retailer Cabela's in an online ad as "one of the world's most powerful semiautomatic handguns."

He died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

