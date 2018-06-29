 

Just how much does the Queen spend in a year?

The Queen has spent just over $90 million in the past financial year - much higher than usual - and the amount of British taxpayers' money has had to increase significantly to cover the costs.

In the past financial year our head of state has spent a lot more than usual.
One reason for the exorbitant amount is the completion of the first stage of Buckingham Palace's decade-long refit.

The refurbishment, which saw electric cabling dating back to the 1940s replaced, has cost nearly $8 million so far, BBC reports.

It's expected to cost $716 million in total to completely refurbish Buckingham Palace, and the Sovereign Grant – the amount of taxpayers' money given to the monarchy – has increased significantly to cover the increased costs.

The royal accounts also revealed other costs, including travel expenses, the most expensive of which was the $703,000 bill for a trip made in autumn last year by Prince Charles to India and the Far East.

The Prince was also revealed to have used the royal trains seven times, costing the taxpayer $41,000 for a single journey from London to Durham, England.

"I think there's plenty of evidence that the main deciding factor of how Prince Charles travels is Prince Charles," Republican campaigner Graham Smith told BBC.

"You know, he likes the status; he likes the privacy of his own transport," Mr Smith said.

"I think the royal train clearly needs to be scrapped – it's an absolutely absurd mechanism."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as Prince Harry, are funded by their father using funding from his private estate, the Duchy of Cornwall.

The accounts show the young royals have cost up to 40 per cent – or $2.7 million – more than the previous financial year.

While the increase in cost may be owed to the new Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, palace officials have refused to comment.

