 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

World


'I just lost my dad two months ago and then this happens' - US woman distraught after tornadoes rip through Iowa

share

Source:

Associated Press

Thousands of people were without power today after a flurry of unexpected tornadoes swept through central Iowa, injuring at least 17 people and flattening buildings in three cities.

A flurry of unexpected tornadoes swept through central Iowa in the US today.
Source: Associated Press

The storms even surprised weather forecasters when they hit the region yesterday afternoon, causing extensive damage to a manufacturing plant and prompting the evacuation of a hospital.

The National Weather Service said today that at least five tornadoes and likely more struck. Meteorologist Jeff Johnson said it will take days to determine their strength and total number.

The most extensive damage was in Marshalltown, a city of 27,000 people where 10 people were injured, brick walls collapsed into the streets, roofs were blown off buildings and the cupola of the historic courthouse tumbled to the ground.

Heavy equipment crews worked around the courthouse lawn today to remove entire trees blown over or shredded by the storm.

The loud beep of backing trucks and grinding chain saws echoed several blocks away. Businesses and homes had gaping holes, some with roofs torn off or collapsed inward.

With tears running down her face, Crystal Jensen explained how the storm blew away photos and a bracelet from her father who died two months ago.

She ran to the basement when she saw debris coming toward the house. The storm blew over in just three minutes, she said.

"I just lost my dad two months ago and this happened," she said through the tears. "I'm kind of at a loss."

In Marshalltown, the main hospital was damaged and all 40 patients at UnityPoint Health were being transferred to several other hospitals.

Some buildings at the Iowa Veterans Home sustained roof damage, but no residents or staffers were injured at the facility that houses nearly 500 people, home officials said.

Such strong storms weren't expected. Forecasting models produced Thursday morning showed only a slight chance of strong thunderstorms later in the day, said Alex Krull, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, said.

Related

North America

Natural Disasters

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:34
1
NZ marched to an emphatic 45-0 World Cup quarter-final victory in San Francisco.

World Cup Sevens LIVE: Black Ferns destroy Ireland in San Francisco quarter-final

00:29
2
The whale paint job was voted for by over 20,000 people.

Watch: The incredible Airbus Beluga XL takes maiden flight

3
FILE - This image provided by Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals shows the birth control implant Essure. On Friday, July 20, 2018, the maker of the permanent contraceptive implant subject to thousands of injury reports from women and repeated safety restrictions by U.S. regulators says it will stop selling the device at the end of the year due to weak sales. (Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals via AP)

Permanent birth control implant to stop being sold in US after thousands of injuries


4

NZ Muslim community angry alt-right speakers given Kiwi working visas

00:37
5
Jimmy O'Brien scored the match winning try against Chile to secure Ireland a spot in the next round at San Francisco.

Watch: Chile squander potential match winning try as Ireland snatch victory at the death in RWC Sevens


01:01
Bianca Silva scored two sensational solo tries against Canada on day one of the tournament in San Francisco.

Day One - Black Ferns set to take on Ireland in Rugby World Cup Sevens quarter-finals

Keep up to date with our live updates of Day 1 of the Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco.

04:24
1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Polio outbreak in PNG, and Tongan-American woman looks for love in her homeland

1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

01:58
Advocacy groups say it’s exploitation, but some in the sector, including workers, say it’s not all about the money.

1 NEWS learns some disabled people being paid as little as 89 cents an hour to work in NZ - and it's legal

Hundreds of people are earning less than $5 an hour, but one employer says it's not just about the money for many of his staff.


01:08
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update

Fine rest of the day across the country, with possible showers in the South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update


02:24
The nurses behind it, say the group gave nurses a freedom to talk about issues they faced without fear of repercussions.

1 NEWS Community: Anonymous Nurse Florence giving Kiwi nurses a voice - 'I've related to most of these stories, felt the pain in their words'

"Maybe this has galvanised them, hearing each other's stories and knowing they are not alone," say the nurses behind the Facebook group, New Zealand, please hear our voice.