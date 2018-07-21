'I just lost my dad two months ago and then this happens' - US woman distraught after tornadoes rip through Iowa

Thousands of people were without power today after a flurry of unexpected tornadoes swept through central Iowa, injuring at least 17 people and flattening buildings in three cities.

The storms even surprised weather forecasters when they hit the region yesterday afternoon, causing extensive damage to a manufacturing plant and prompting the evacuation of a hospital.

The National Weather Service said today that at least five tornadoes and likely more struck. Meteorologist Jeff Johnson said it will take days to determine their strength and total number.

The most extensive damage was in Marshalltown, a city of 27,000 people where 10 people were injured, brick walls collapsed into the streets, roofs were blown off buildings and the cupola of the historic courthouse tumbled to the ground.

Heavy equipment crews worked around the courthouse lawn today to remove entire trees blown over or shredded by the storm.

The loud beep of backing trucks and grinding chain saws echoed several blocks away. Businesses and homes had gaping holes, some with roofs torn off or collapsed inward.

With tears running down her face, Crystal Jensen explained how the storm blew away photos and a bracelet from her father who died two months ago.

She ran to the basement when she saw debris coming toward the house. The storm blew over in just three minutes, she said.

"I just lost my dad two months ago and this happened," she said through the tears. "I'm kind of at a loss."

In Marshalltown, the main hospital was damaged and all 40 patients at UnityPoint Health were being transferred to several other hospitals.

Some buildings at the Iowa Veterans Home sustained roof damage, but no residents or staffers were injured at the facility that houses nearly 500 people, home officials said.