Just let them come: British MPs sign letter to their government to allow Kiwis in on long-term visas

Visas for the UK may have been tightened last year, but there's a tiny bit of hope yet for Kiwis looking to head over on their OE.

A total of 45 British MPs have signed a letter to their government arguing for visas to be fast-tracked for commonwealth citizens.

Visas were tightened for Kiwis last year, and more will be introduced in April, as the UK tries to lower soaring immigration numbers.

The MPs want to make it easier for Kiwis and others to come and go to the UK for short stays.

But the Home Office is standing firm on restricting long-stay, skilled, working visas.

"Voters made it clear during the referendum that they wanted the country to take back control of immigration," a spokesperson for the Home Office said.

"The government will deliver on that by building an immigration system that works for everyone."

Conservative British MP Sir Paul Beresford is not happy about poor treatment of Kiwis but he is biased as a dual NZ/British passport holder.

"When the Commonwealth got pushed out and NZ in particular, as this country went into the EU, they were savaged," Sir Paul said.

"Their trade was savaged."