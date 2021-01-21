Just hours into his presidency, Biden begins signing orders to undo Trump policies

President Joe Biden has signed a series of executive orders from the Oval Office hours after his inauguration.

Biden wore a mask while seated behind the Resolute Desk with a stack of orders today. He said there was “no time to start like today”.

The first order Biden signed was related to the coronavirus pandemic. He also signed an order reentering the US into the Paris climate accord.

While his predecessor Donald Trump broke long-standing practice by skipping Biden’s inauguration, he did follow through on one tradition and left behind a letter for Biden.

The new Democratic president said Trump “wrote a very generous letter”. But Biden said he wouldn't reveal its contents until he had a chance to speak with Trump.

Biden planned today to halt construction on Trump’s US-Mexico border wall, end the ban on travel from some Muslim-majority countries, rejoin the Paris Climate Accord and the World Health Organization and revoke the approval of the Keystone XL oil pipeline, aides said.

The 15 executive actions are an attempt to essentially rewind the last four years of federal policies with striking speed. Only two recent presidents signed executive actions on their first day in office — and each signed just one.

