'That was just him' - colleague accuses actor Craig McLachlan of indecently assaulting her on stage

AAP

Two more people from the 2014 Rocky Horror Show production have come forward with accusations of inappropriate behaviour against star Craig McLachlan.

Christie Whelan Browne claimed it happened in front of crowds of 2000 people.
Source: ABC News

A woman and a man who worked as part of the crew in the 2014 production also went to police on Monday, the ABC reports.

The show is due to finish its Adelaide run on Sunday and then moves to Brisbane, Perth and Melbourne.

GFO said it was shocked to learn of the allegations from actresses Erika Heynatz, Christie Whelan Browne and Angela Scundi which McLachlan has described as "baseless".

"They seem to be simple inventions, perhaps made for financial reasons, perhaps to gain notoriety," he was quoted as writing.

Whelan Browne said that during Rocky Horror in 2014, McLachlan, who played transvestite Frank N Furter to her character Janet, indecently assaulted her on stage during a sex scene.

Scundi alleges McLachlan kissed her passionately onstage even after she had asked that it not be done.

GFO said it was not aware of any details of the allegations until they were published in the media, although it received correspondence from a law firm before Christmas.

"We can also confirm that our records show the claimants at no time made any complaint - formal or informal - to the company manager or executive producer of The Rocky Horror Show in 2014," the company said.

"Furthermore no one at GFO recalls any verbal discussion of this nature. It would be distressing to us if anyone within our company was dismissive of sexual assault allegations, and this will form a part of our internal investigation."

Some Adelaide Rocky Horror Show fans are demanding their money back after star McLachlan left the production amid allegations of sexually inappropriate behaviour.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 19: Craig McLachlan arrives at the 2015 Sydney Theatre Awards at Paddington RSL on January 19, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Craig McLachlan.

Source: Getty

An announcement on a longer-term replacement is expected today. 

"Big mistake to take Craig McLachlan out. My seat will now be empty. Only wanted to see the show again because of Craig," one theatregoer wrote on the show's official Facebook page.

"I would like my money back I purchased seven tickets, not interested without Craig," another said.

However, a spokesperson for ticketing agent BASS said refunds were not likely.

"BASS operates in accordance with the ticketing code of practice published by Live Performance Australia and the code advises that a patron is not entitled to a refund because of the use of an understudy," he said.

The Adelaide Festival Centre said, at this stage, it had not been contacted directly by patrons seeking refunds.

Australia

