 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'Just dumped her on the curb' - Outrage as woman left in gown on freezing streets after being discharged from US hospital

share

Source:

Associated Press

A top Baltimore hospital executive has apologised after a woman wearing only a gown and socks was discharged at a bus stop at night, what one man who later came to her aid said left him outraged and stunned.

A top Baltimore hospital executive has apologised for the incident.

Dr. Mohan Suntha, president and CEO of University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus, told a news conference today that the hospital "failed" after a video posted on Facebook showed the unidentified woman mumbling and appearing disoriented in frigid weather outside.

Speaking with reporters, Mr Suntha also said there were no excuses for what happened to her.

"We believe firmly that we provided appropriate medical care to a patient who came to us in need, but where we absolutely failed, and where we own that failure, is in the demonstration of basic humanity and compassion as a patient was being discharged from our organisation after having received that care," he said.

"We do not believe that what occurred Tuesday night in any way defines who we are as an organisation. There has been a lot of conversation since this incident came to light," Mr Suntha said.

He added that the woman wasn't mistreated while in the hospital's care and that the incident was isolated and that hospital officials were working on an extensive internal review. The hospital confirmed in a statement that the woman was discharged Tuesday night (local time).

Imamu Baraka, identified in local reports as the man who witnessed events unfolding and also sought to help the woman, told The Associated Press today that he was stunned. 

"I saw the unthinkable, another human in a wheelchair being wheeled out in the dead of cold," he said in a phone interview, describing frigid temperatures in the 30s and a cold wind blowing at her hospital gown and exposing her to the elements.

Mr Baraka, who said he has a psychotherapy practice in a building across the street from the hospital, said he rushed back to his office and grabbed his cellphone to return and record events, growing increasingly angry. He said he even challenged those who wheeled her out to the street.

"I asked them three times, I asked them specifically, 'Are you going to leave this lady out here like this?' They kept walking. They then went inside of the building." He said he went and asked a security guard outside the hospital for a supervisor and was told "I am the supervisor."

He said he then went and tried to help the woman and dial 911 for an ambulance. He said once the ambulance arrived, he asked its crew where they were going to take her, and they replied "back to the hospital." Recalled Mr Baraka, "I said, 'Are you kidding me, they just dumped her on the curb.'"

It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the woman after she was driven back toward the hospital.

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:50
1
The 29-year-old's entire family were killed in the accident.

Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt's life support turned off after devasting Boxing Day car crash

00:30
2
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 10: Jimmy Butler #23 of the Minnesota Timberwolves has the ball against Steven Adams #12 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the game on January 10, 2018 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Watch: 'That mother f***** is strong!' Timberwolves star blown away by Steven Adams' physicality


3
Auckland waterfront.

Hot in the city! No relief in sight for sleepless Aucklanders struggling through muggy January nights

4

Hitchhiking woman trying to get a ride to Napier ends up getting arrested when helpful motorist drops her at police station

01:21
5
The funeral of Anderton, a towering figure in New Zealand's political landscape, was held in Christchurch.

Watch: Jim Anderton's son sings Tom Petty's 'I won't back down' before farewelling father in Te Reo Maori


01:45
The former Deputy Prime Minister will be remembered for many things, says Jacinda Ardern.

Opinion: Jacinda Ardern has positioned Labour closer to social democratic values Jim Anderton espoused, than other leaders

Jim Anderton, who died on January 7, was a good politician and a good man, writes John Armstrong.

02:04
The region is starting to recover after it was flooded by torrential rain this week.

Erratic West Coast weather patterns raise questions about how region will cope with climate change

The region is starting to recover after it was flooded by torrential rain this week.

02:18
It comes just after tobacco tax was hiked in the hope of turning more people off the deadly habit.

Government's goal of smokefree NZ by 2025 now being described as unrealistic

The claim comes from Quitline after tobacco tax jumped 10 per cent this month.

00:20
Taniesha Southeron, a friend of Amy "Dolly" Everett says she has been left asking whether she could have done anything to prevent the 14-year-old's suicide.

Friend of Aussie teen who took her own life after being bullied urges people 'to seek help if you're not OK'

Amy "Dolly" Everett, was farewelled today in a public service in Katherine in the Northern Territory. She was 14.

This January 2017, photo provided by Kelly Weimer, shows Jim Mitchell, 89, with his wife, Alice Mitchell, 78, and their dog, Gigi. The Mitchell's and their dog have been missing since Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, when their Montecito, Calif., home was swept away by the torrent of mud, trees and boulders that flowed down a fire-scarred mountain and slammed into the coastal town in Santa Barbara County. (Kelly Weimer via AP)

Deadly California mudslides claim couple married 50 years and 'The First Lady of Luxury Real Estate'

Jim and Alice Mitchell had just celebrated Jim's 89th birthday when they were swept away along with their beloved dog Gigi.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 