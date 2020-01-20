'Just call him Harry' - Prince eschews royal label in Scotland speech

Just call him Harry.

Britain's Prince Harry speaks during a sustainable tourism summit at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre in Edinburgh, Scotland. Source: Associated Press

The British prince who is preparing to step back from royal duties would normally be referred to as sir or his royal highness. But as he was introduced to speak about sustainable tourism at an event in Scotland today, the Duke of Sussex said the formality no longer was necessary.

read more Prince Harry and Meghan to step back as 'senior' members of the royal family, split time between UK and North America

Queen bans Harry and Meghan from using Sussex Royal brand - report

Harry and Meghan's plans for 'great philanthropic work' after stepping down as senior royals

"He's made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry,’’ conference host Ayesha Hazarika said. “So ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, warm Scottish welcome to Harry."

The request reflected the seismic shift underway in the British monarchy.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, say they will walk away from most royal duties starting March 31, give up public funding and try to become financially independent. The couple, who were named the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day, have also abandoned plans to use the “SussexRoyal'' brand because of UK rules governing the use of the word "royal".

Your playlist will load after this ad

Harry spoke at an event for Travalyst, a coalition he founded along with companies such as Booking.com, Skyscanner, Tripadvisor, Trip.com and Visa. The conference in Scotland was a discussion of sustainability in travel, including creating an online scoring system to rate the eco-friendliness of different flights, accommodations and vacation experiences.

Harry warned that the growth of tourism is damaging some of the world’s most cherished sites.