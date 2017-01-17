 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'Just bang, bang, bang' - Kiwi witness caught up in Mexico nightclub shooting compares scene to Paris terror attack

share

Sources:

Associated Press | 1 NEWS

A New Zealander caught up in a deadly shooting at a nightclub overnight in Mexico has described hearing the sound of gunfire.

Investigators are still trying to piece together what led to the shooting and how many people were involved in the event that left five people dead,
Source: Associated Press

Kiwi Tyler Klee and Australian Ben Forbes made it out unharmed after a shooting at an electronic music festival in Mexico's Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen.

They say the scene turned from fun to chaotic in a matter of seconds.

"I was thinking, like, it was the same thing that happened in Paris. Like some guy just walking in and shooting people in the restaurant - just bang, bang, bang," said Mr Klee.

Eyewitness video shows the scenes of chaos inside the Blue Parrot nightclub.

Australian Ben Forbes agreed, "it happened so quickly, as well".

Investigators are still trying to piece what led to the shooting and how many people were involved in the event that left five people dead, including two Canadians, an Italian and a Colombian, authorities said.

The attorney general of Quintana Roo state said that three of the dead were part of the security detail at the 10-day BPM electronic music festival. The fourth and fifth victims have not been identified.

Miguel Angel Pech said the shooting occurred outside the Blue Parrot nightclub, one of the BPM Festival's venues in Playa del Carmen, just south of Cancun. It was apparently the festival's closing event.

Pech said a lone gunman apparently tried to enter the nightclub, but was denied access because he had a gun.

The gunman began to exchange fire with another person inside, he said, and festival security personnel tried to stop the shooting and came under fire.
 

Valerie Lee said she heard "four to five very clear shots" and hid beneath a large metal table.
Source: Associated Press

Related

Central and South America

01:39
Valerie Lee said she heard "four to five very clear shots" and hid beneath a large metal table.

Mexican nightclub attack: 'The music continued playing as we were hiding, maybe the artists had no idea shots had been fired'

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:28
1
A 100-plus procession of Mongrel Mob members proceed towards a small group of Black Power members before gun shots are fired.

Video: The terrifying moment shots are fired during Mongrel Mob funeral procession in Bay of Plenty

00:23
2
The Wellington veteran powered French giant Toulon to a crucial 27-12 victory over Sale Sharks.

Watch: Former All Black Ma'a Nonu bulldozes five Sale defenders to score freakish try

00:42
3
They loved the movie so much the band decided to branch out with a performance based on it.

Watch: 'We loved the songs in the movie' - Auckland band's beautiful mash-up of Disney's Moana watched over 1 million times in three days

00:28
4
A 100-plus procession of Mongrel Mob members proceed towards a small group of Black Power members before gun shots are fired.

Video: The terrifying moment shots are fired during Mongrel Mob funeral procession in Whakatane

00:40
5
Hundreds of Mongrel Mob members blocked access to this Whakatane road.

Video: Hyped-up Mob members take over Whakatane road during funeral procession

01:06

'You can do your job but you're not safe in your head' - exhausted junior doctors strike again over gruelling schedules

Around 20 striking medics gathered to picket outside Christchurch Hospital.

01:43
Investigators are still trying to piece together what led to the shooting and how many people were involved in the event that left five people dead,

'Just bang, bang, bang' - Kiwi witness caught up in Mexico nightclub shooting compares scene to Paris terror attack

Kiwi Tyler Klee and Australian Ben Forbes made it out unharmed, but five others were killed.

01:03
Thousands of people are expected to wear the hats in marches across the world over the weekend.

Kiwis 'afraid of incoming Trump administration' to march in solidarity with 'largest demonstration in America's history'

Aucklanders will join hundreds of thousands around the world participating in a Women's March.


00:50
Erected in 1957, the TAE Hut was for Sir Edmund Hillary's Trans-Antarctic expedition to the South Pole.

Lazy seals watch on as upbeat workers restore hut in Antarctica for 60th birthday

The TAE Hut was for Sir Edmund Hillary's Trans-Antarctic expedition.

01:03
Angela Merkel says the refugee crisis is a global one, not just European, after Trump said the country’s policy of allowing refugees in was a bad move.

Angela Merkel plays it cool as 1 NEWS reporter questions her on Trump calling Germany's refugee policy 'catastrophic'

Trump yesterday said opening Germany was an "utterly catastrophic mistake".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ