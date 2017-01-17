'Just bang, bang, bang' - Kiwi witness caught up in Mexico nightclub shooting compares scene to Paris terror attack

A New Zealander caught up in a deadly shooting at a nightclub overnight in Mexico has described hearing the sound of gunfire.

Kiwi Tyler Klee and Australian Ben Forbes made it out unharmed after a shooting at an electronic music festival in Mexico's Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen.

They say the scene turned from fun to chaotic in a matter of seconds.

"I was thinking, like, it was the same thing that happened in Paris. Like some guy just walking in and shooting people in the restaurant - just bang, bang, bang," said Mr Klee.

Australian Ben Forbes agreed, "it happened so quickly, as well".

Investigators are still trying to piece what led to the shooting and how many people were involved in the event that left five people dead, including two Canadians, an Italian and a Colombian, authorities said.

The attorney general of Quintana Roo state said that three of the dead were part of the security detail at the 10-day BPM electronic music festival. The fourth and fifth victims have not been identified.

Miguel Angel Pech said the shooting occurred outside the Blue Parrot nightclub, one of the BPM Festival's venues in Playa del Carmen, just south of Cancun. It was apparently the festival's closing event.

Pech said a lone gunman apparently tried to enter the nightclub, but was denied access because he had a gun.