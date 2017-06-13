Jury in Bill Cosby's sex assault trial deadlocked

Source:Associated Press
The jury in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial declared that it was deadlocked after 30 hours of deliberations, but a judge ordered the panel to keep trying to reach a unanimous decision.
Before the impasse, the sequestered jury of seven men and five women had paused deliberations six times to revisit testimony or ask for clarity on the phrasing of one of the charges.
Cosby is charged with sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in suburban Philadelphia in 2004.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news