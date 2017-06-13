 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Jury in Bill Cosby's sex assault trial asks for clarification on second day of deliberations

share

Source:

Associated Press

The jury in the Bill Cosby sexual assault case, weighing charges that could send him to prison for the rest of his life, drilled down on Tuesday (overnight NZT) on what the TV star said happened inside his suburban Philadelphia home and how he characterised his relationship with the accuser.

Deliberations have begun in sexual assault case against Cosby, after both sides wrapped up their cases today.
Source: US ABC

Jurors reviewed more than a dozen passages from a deposition Cosby gave more than a decade ago, hearing excerpts on a wide range of topics, from Cosby's first meeting with Andrea Constand to the night in 2004 she says he drugged and violated her.

As he described reaching into Constand's pants, Cosby testified, "I go into the area that is somewhere between permission and rejection. I am not stopped."

Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting Constand, 44. His lawyer has said they were lovers sharing a consensual sexual encounter.

The 79-year-old entertainer did not take the stand at his trial, but prosecutors used his deposition testimony - given in 2005 and 2006 as part of Constand's civil suit against him - as evidence.

As they pored over Cosby's words, the jurors appeared to struggle with some language in one of the charges against him: "without her knowledge."

The actor is accused of drugging and molesting a woman in his home in 2004.
Source: 1 NEWS

The jury asked about the phrasing, but Judge Steven O'Neill said he could not define it for them.

The jury is considering three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault. The third count covers Cosby's alleged use of pills to impair Constand before groping her breast and genitals.

Outside the courthouse, Constand's lawyers blasted the Cosby team for releasing a statement from a woman who had been blocked from testifying at the trial.

Cosby's spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, read the statement from longtime Temple University official Marguerite Jackson, who said Constand told her of a plan to falsely accuse a "high-profile person" of sexual assault so she could sue and get money.

Jackson said Constand told her she had been drugged and molested. She said the Temple basketball director immediately recanted, then said she could make a false accusation, win a lawsuit and use the money to go to school and open a business.

Bill Cosby is on trial, accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman more than a decade ago.
Source: 1 NEWS

A judge blocked Jackson from taking the stand, ruling it would be hearsay. Constand said on the witness stand she did not know Jackson.

Constand's lawyer, Dolores Troiani, told reporters that Jackson is "not telling the truth" and faulted Wyatt for circulating Jackson's statement while jurors were deliberating.

"You do not try your case on the courthouse steps," Troiani said. "The statement was not accurate. It is not correct, and I can see only one purpose for him coming here to do that, and that is to defame our client, and that is the goal of Mr. Cosby and his publicist."

The jury, sequestered for the duration of the trial and unaware of the back-and-forth outside, was keenly focused on what Cosby said about the pills he gave to Constand before their encounter.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:31
1
Aumua blitzed defenders down the right flank before his team-mate Tiaan Falcon delivered a super out-the-back pass for Caleb Clarke to score.

Watch: 'That is a thing of magic' - Asafo Aumua burns French winger after cheeky goose step, sets up classy Baby Blacks try

00:31
2
NZ beat the French 39-26 in their semi-final, a match spiced up by France's desire to confront the haka head-on.

Video: Challenge accepted! Staunch France ignores referee's demands, refuses to back down following fierce Baby Blacks haka


00:20
3
There had been reports of an explosion at Jardin Park in Kelvin Heights.

'A very morbid scene' - one dead in Queenstown car fire following reports of explosion

00:28
4
The showdown in Cooma, NSW lasted nearly twenty minutes before police broke the feisty duo up.

Watch: Aussie cop breaks up epic brawl between kangaroo and German shepherd

03:18
5
Georgina Griffiths says it's good news for skiers, but some may find the coming months pretty cold.

Get those jackets on - winter 2017 is set to be colder than last year

01:50
Shocked neighbours described how two women covered in flames ran out of the house in Otara.

Petrol sniffing followed by cigarette lighting likely cause of South Auckland house blaze that left teen fighting for life

The fire left one person critically injured and another has moderate injuries.

01:13
Matty tried his best, but it seems his new four-legged friend wasn't that keen on following his instructions.

Video: 'That was woeful' – sheep dog ignores Matty McLean's commands, earning mirth of Breakfast colleagues

Matty tried, but it seems his new friend wasn't keen on following his instructions.


06:38
Dr Bryce Edwards discusses how we can get more youth interested politics and voting in the upcoming 2017 election.

'They need to see politicians speaking about real issues, not sound bites' – how to get young Kiwis engaged in upcoming election

Dr Bryce Edwards discusses how we can get more youth interested politics and voting in the upcoming 2017 election.

03:18
Georgina Griffiths says it's good news for skiers, but some may find the coming months pretty cold.

'It's about big intermittent fat winter highs' – winter 2017 could be colder than last year

Georgina Griffiths says it's good news for skiers, but some may find the coming months pretty cold.


03:28
Christie Marceau was stabbed to death in 2011 by Akshay Chand.

Police prosecutor was strongly against teenager's killer being let out on bail before attack

Christie Marceau was stabbed to death by Akshay Chand.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ