Jury begins deliberations in Bill Cosby sex assault trial

Associated Press

The jury at Bill Cosby's trial began deliberating today over whether he drugged and molested a woman more than a decade ago in a case that has already helped demolish the 79-year-old comedian's good-guy image.

The actor is accused of drugging and molesting a woman in his home in 2004.
Source: 1 NEWS

A conviction could send Cosby to prison for the rest of his life, completing the stunning late-life downfall of one of the most beloved stars in all of show business.

The fast-moving case went to the jury of seven men and five women on day six of the trial after closing arguments painted different pictures of what happened between Cosby and Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia estate.

Defence attorney Brian McMonagle told the jury that Cosby and Constand were lovers who had enjoyed secret "romantic interludes" and that the 2004 encounter was consensual.

McMonagle said that while the comedian had been unfaithful to his wife, he didn't commit a crime.

Rebecca Wright gives Seven Sharp a glimpse of the intensity surrounding the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial.
Source: Seven Sharp

Prosecutors countered by saying "fancy lawyering" can't save Cosby from his own words - namely, his admission about groping Constand after giving her pills he knew could put her to sleep.

"Drugging somebody and putting them in a position where you can do what you want with them is not romantic. It's criminal," District Attorney Kevin Steele said.

After the prosecution took five days to outline its side, the defence case consisted of just one witness - a detective - and six minutes of testimony.

Cosby did not take the stand, ending days of suspense over whether the jury would hear directly from him.

Bill Cosby is on trial, accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman more than a decade ago.
Source: 1 NEWS

Legal experts said testifying would have been a risky move that could have opened the TV star to withering cross-examination about some of the 60 or so other women who have accused him of drugging or molesting them.

He is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each one punishable by up to 10 years behind bars.

The black comedian once known as America's Dad for his portrayal of kindly Dr. Cliff Huxtable on "The Cosby Show" suggested recently that race could have played a role in the case against him. The jury included two black members.

