Jurors deadlocked and still undecided in Bill Cosby sexual assault trial

Four days after getting the case, deadlocked jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial struggled to end their impasse today on charges he drugged and molested a woman in 2004, the prospect of a mistrial growing larger even as the judge directed them to keep talking.

Still undecided, they wrapped up after 9pm and will resume their work Friday morning (local time).

The jurors had deliberated about 30 hours before telling Judge Steven O'Neill they couldn't reach a unanimous decision on any of the counts against the 79-year-old comedian. The judge told them to try again for a verdict.

The sequestered panel of seven men and five women complied, pondering the charges for nine more hours before asking to go back to their hotel.

Jurors who have appeared stressed and even angry seemed more upbeat than on previous nights, despite enduring another marathon session in a case that has already helped torpedo Cosby's career and nice-guy reputation.

Several jurors smiled or nodded approvingly when the judge said they must be exhausted and should start fresh the next day.

"I thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything you have done," O'Neill told them.

Cosby left the courthouse shortly afterward.

The charges involve Cosby's sexual encounter with Andrea Constand, 44, at his suburban Philadelphia home. Constand says Cosby gave her pills that made her woozy, then violated her. His lawyer says Cosby and Constand were lovers sharing a consensual moment of intimacy.

Cosby's spokesman maintained the impasse showed that jurors doubted Constand's story.

"They're conflicted about the inconsistencies in Ms. Constand's testimony," spokesman Andrew Wyatt said. "And they're hearing Mr. C.'s testimony, and he's extremely truthful. And that's created this doubt."