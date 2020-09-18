TODAY |

Jupiter's new storm captured on Hubble Space Telescope

Source:  1 NEWS

The latest image of super-planet, Jupiter has revealed the size of a new storm that's brewing.

This Aug 25, 2020 image captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope shows the planet Jupiter and one of its moons, Europa, at left, when the planet was 406 million miles from Earth. Source: Associated Press

Captured on NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope on August 25 when Jupiter was 406 million miles from Earth, NASA reports a “white, stretched-out storm travelling around the planet at 350 miles per hour (560 kilometres per hour)”.

The storm erupted on August 18 as two more followed at the same latitude.

The crisp image shows the storms as layers and ribbons of orange, white and beige-toned colour trailing behind the Great Red Spot – a super-storm big enough to swallow Earth.

Although it is shrinking, the Great Red Spot measures 15,771 km across.

Space researchers have not been able to reason why the super-storm is shrinking.

Also captured to the left of the image is the icy moon Europa, believed to hold potential ingredients to life.

The latest Hubble image, released today, is part of a yearly map of the entire planet. The Hubble Space Telescope is a project of international cooperation between NASA and the European Space Agency.

World
Space
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Damage to Auckland Harbour Bridge could see 'significant reduction' in traffic capacity for several weeks
2
Coronavirus cases hit new low in Sweden – the country that didn't have a lockdown
3
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
4
Winston Peters lost for words after being asked if Jacinda Ardern is a Marxist - 'I was never going to answer that'
5
Air NZ proposes 385 more redundancies as union criticises staff outsourcing
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:58

Lightning storms, easterly winds: How US wildfires got so bad

Trump downplays historical legacy of slavery, blasts efforts to address racism as divisive

Tony Abbott's personal data hacked after posting boarding pass on Instagram
01:08

US police officer charged after ordering dog to attack Black man who put his hands in air