Jupiter's new storm captured on Hubble Space Telescope

The latest image of super-planet, Jupiter has revealed the size of a new storm that's brewing.

This Aug 25, 2020 image captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope shows the planet Jupiter and one of its moons, Europa, at left, when the planet was 406 million miles from Earth. Source: Associated Press

Captured on NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope on August 25 when Jupiter was 406 million miles from Earth, NASA reports a “white, stretched-out storm travelling around the planet at 350 miles per hour (560 kilometres per hour)”.

The storm erupted on August 18 as two more followed at the same latitude.

The crisp image shows the storms as layers and ribbons of orange, white and beige-toned colour trailing behind the Great Red Spot – a super-storm big enough to swallow Earth.

Although it is shrinking, the Great Red Spot measures 15,771 km across.

Space researchers have not been able to reason why the super-storm is shrinking.

Also captured to the left of the image is the icy moon Europa, believed to hold potential ingredients to life.