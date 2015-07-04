Julian Assange standing by offer to go to USA after Chelsea Manning's release

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is standing by his offer to go to the United States now that Chelsea Manning is being released.

The Australian, speaking from the Ecuadorian embassy in London via a live stream, signalled there would be "many discussions" on his future before Manning leaves prison in May.

Julian Assange Source: Associated Press

"I stand by everything I said including the offer to go to the United States if Chelsea Manning's sentence was commuted," Assange said.

"It's not going to be commuted (until) May. We can have many discussions to that point."

He welcomed Barack Obama's decision to free the former soldier jailed for handing over classified documents to the anti-secrecy organisation.

The outgoing US president used his final hours in the White House to allow Manning to go free nearly 30 years early.

The transgender former intelligence analyst, born Bradley Manning, said she had passed on government and military documents to raise awareness about the impact of war.