Judiciary Committee vote to pass impeachment charges against Donald Trump

The most raucous committee in Congress sat stone-faced, barely speaking.

Source: 1 NEWS

One by one, the members around the Judiciary Committee dais voted on the articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump. Then they bolted for the doors and the airports, in more than one case without a word.

The all-business iciness during those eight gavel-to-gavel minutes reflected the gravity of advancing articles of impeachment to the House floor for only the third time in American history. But it also told much of the story about impeachment's toll on Congress, Washington and beyond.

Ever since Mr Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukraine's president sparked official proceedings against the president, impeachment has been a force that's bent congressional business around it, with severe strain.

No one feels sorry for Congress, and its members generally don't feel sorry for themselves. But the wear-and-tear of impeachment is becoming clear in the emotional exchanges and frayed relationships left in its wake.

"I have a problem with this whole damn place. If you can figure out an exit strategy for me I'd appreciate that," Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., a member of the Judiciary panel, said today.

"This is crazy. The whole thing is crazy," he added of impeachment. "It will take some time to get over."

Tempers are short. Members show signs of being sick of each other, like any colleagues who spend too much time together. But they are operating under the glare of a global spotlight and the weight of history.

Yesterday's gruelling 14-hour Judiciary Committee mark-up of the abuse and obstruction charges against Mr Trump ignited the smouldering tension.

There was no expectation that the articles would be substantially changed, but Mr Trump's allies pushed for amendments, each of which took hours to consider.

Democrats, meanwhile, did not want to take final votes too late for Americans to see.

Just before midnight, Chairman Jerrold Nadler announced that the committee would not be voting on the impeachment articles until this morning — and after he banged his gavel, the microphones were switched off.

Livid, Republicans leapt to their feet, yelling "unbelievable" and "sneaky" and talking of a "kangaroo court." Mr Nadler walked out.

It turns out that impeachment is not the Democratic morale-booster that some might have thought in the heady first days of the party's House takeover this year, when Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib vowed to "impeach the motherf***er" on her first day in office.

One Democrat involved in the impeachment investigation was so dispirited by it all that he decided this term will be his last.

"The countless hours I have spent in the investigation of Russian election interference and the impeachment inquiry have rendered my soul weary," said Rep. Denny Heck, D-Wash., in his retirement announcement on December 4.

"At times, it is as though there are no rules or boundaries. ... Civility is out. Compromise is out. All or nothing is in."

There's a long way to go before knowing which party benefits and which pays for impeachment in the 2020 elections, let alone which fares better in the eyes of history.

But trust — by Americans toward Congress — seems to be suffering.

And it's not clear the proceedings are changing minds. Recent polling shows that about half the country supports impeaching and removing Mr Trump from office, fitting the pattern of a deeply polarized nation.

But the proceedings could be costly for both parties.

A plurality of Americans — 44 percent — said they had no trust at all in the House impeachment proceedings, according to a Monmouth University poll conducted in December.

By the time Mr Nadler gavelled the committee back into session this morning, the silences and swift proceedings suggested there was nothing left to say, let alone fight about.

Mr Nadler sat down, pulled out his cellphone and turned it off. He gavelled in the meeting and launched votes on both articles.

During the roll call, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., voted aye while holding up a pocket-sized copy of the Constitution.

Mr Collins delivered a scripted notice that he reserves the right to file dissenting views.

Mr Nadler dropped the gavel. There was no celebrating or showboating from the Democrats.

"The House will act expeditiously," he said. "Thank you."